Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 122.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 107.99% to Rs 16.14 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 122.47% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 107.99% to Rs 16.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.147.7683.0968.819.634.649.394.407.033.16

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