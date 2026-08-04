Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.74% to Rs 5.83 croreNet profit of Regis Industries rose 29.41% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.74% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.832.82 107 OPM %33.9647.87 -PBDT1.981.53 29 PBT1.981.53 29 NP1.981.53 29
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