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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rekvina Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rekvina Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.67 crore

Net Loss of Rekvina Labs reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.670 0 OPM %-17.910 -PBDT-0.12-0.04 -200 PBT-0.12-0.04 -200 NP-0.12-0.04 -200

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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