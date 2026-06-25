Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2026.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2026.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd soared 10.82% to Rs 408.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92873 shares in the past one month.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd spiked 9.31% to Rs 41.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.23 lakh shares in the past one month. Aegis Logistics Ltd surged 5.17% to Rs 1118.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month. HFCL Ltd spurt 4.90% to Rs 215.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.76 lakh shares in the past one month.