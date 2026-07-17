Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relaxo Footwears Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2026.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd soared 13.78% to Rs 416.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd spiked 5.41% to Rs 300.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31908 shares in the past one month.

Jio Financial Services Ltd surged 3.52% to Rs 243.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd jumped 3.33% to Rs 102.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd rose 3.28% to Rs 234.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18831 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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