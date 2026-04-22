To deliver seamless shopping and return experience to its customers

Relaxo Footwears has partnered with Unicommerce to make shopping for its footwear brands faster, more reliable, and hassle-free for customers across online channels, as the company witnesses rapid growth in its e-commerce business.

Through this partnership, Relaxo has adopted Unicommerce's flagship platform, Uniware, to bring all its orders, inventory, warehouses, and returns onto a single, connected system. This enables Relaxo to process orders more quickly, keep products accurately in stock across channels, and ensure customers receive their purchases on time - whether they shop on marketplaces, or its brand website.

Uniware's multi-channel order management and warehouse management capabilities will help Relaxo improve how products move from warehouses to customers, while its returns management system will make the returns and exchanges process simpler and faster, improving the overall post-purchase experience.