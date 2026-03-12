Relaxo Footwears slipped 1.82% to Rs 299.05 after Prince Jain resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from the close of business hours on 11 March 2026.

The company did not provide a reason for his resignation. As this is a cessation, details such as his profile or relationships with other directors are not applicable.

Relaxo Footwears is Indias largest footwear manufacturer, primarily engaged in the production of non-leather footwear, including rubber and EVA slippers, sandals, sports shoes, canvas shoes, and school shoes.

The company reported a 19.6% decline in net profit to Rs 26.54 crore, despite a 0.2% rise in net sales to Rs 668.03 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.