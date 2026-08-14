Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 12.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 705.05 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 12.35% to Rs 54.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 705.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 654.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.705.05654.4915.3515.20115.29105.5675.0865.9154.9448.90

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