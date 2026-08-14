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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 12.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 12.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 705.05 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 12.35% to Rs 54.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 705.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 654.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales705.05654.49 8 OPM %15.3515.20 -PBDT115.29105.56 9 PBT75.0865.91 14 NP54.9448.90 12

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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