Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 12.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 705.05 croreNet profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 12.35% to Rs 54.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 705.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 654.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales705.05654.49 8 OPM %15.3515.20 -PBDT115.29105.56 9 PBT75.0865.91 14 NP54.9448.90 12
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