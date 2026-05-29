Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 751.10 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 20.37% to Rs 67.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 751.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 695.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.25% to Rs 179.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 2702.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2789.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.