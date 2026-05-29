Relaxo Footwears surges after Q4 PAT climbs to Rs 68 crore

Relaxo Footwears jumped 16.47% to Rs 351.55 after the company reported 20.4% increase in net profit to Rs 68 crore on an 8.1% rise in revenue to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 124 crore, a growth of 10.6% YoY, from Rs 112 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 16.5%, up 39 basis points YoY.

For FY26, Relaxo has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 179 crore (up 5.3% YoY) and Rs 2,702 crore (down 3.1% YoY), respectively.

Ramesh Kumar Dua, chairman and managing director, said: "The company delivered a good performance in Q4 FY26, signalling a positive momentum with a broad-based growth in all key metrics.

Volume growth remained strong during the quarter, with a recovery observed in the general trade channel, which is a key contributor for our business. The retail, e-commerce and large format retail (LFR) stores also continue to gain good traction. The strong performance during the quarter was instrumental in driving full-year FY26 recovery, helping the Company overcome the challenges faced due to muted demand in the first half of the year. Throughout FY26, the company focussed on profitable growth, which is reflected in the improved EBITDA and PAT Margins, despite a dynamic industry environment. The sequential quarterly improvement highlights the effectiveness of our sales transformation initiatives as we continue to strengthen our market position through better channel engagement, efficient distribution, and consistent execution across the network.

Operational efficiencies, driven by in-house manufacturing and cost optimization efforts, have also played a key role in sustaining profitable growth of the company. Going forward, while the momentum exiting FY26 is encouraging, we must tread with caution due to the uncertain external environment amidst the ongoing geopolitical situation causing inflationary pressures which could affect consumer sentiments. While the company has recently taken calibrated price increases to offset input cost inflation, the full impact on demand and consumption patterns is still evolving and requires close monitoring." Relaxo Footwears is Indias largest footwear manufacturer, primarily engaged in the production of non-leather footwear, including rubber and EVA slippers, sandals, sports shoes, canvas shoes, and school shoes.