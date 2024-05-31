Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 27.82 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 5.99% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.85% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 79.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.8224.62 13 79.3872.83 9 OPM %16.9713.65 -16.4712.85 - PBDT3.933.79 4 10.398.25 26 PBT2.112.10 0 6.986.14 14 NP1.571.67 -6 4.523.97 14

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

