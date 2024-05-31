Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 27.82 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 5.99% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.85% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 79.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

27.8224.6279.3872.8316.9713.6516.4712.853.933.7910.398.252.112.106.986.141.571.674.523.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News