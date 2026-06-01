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Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 66.93% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 55.03 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 66.93% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 55.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.73% to Rs 6.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.73% to Rs 185.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.0353.01 4 185.08130.59 42 OPM %4.966.40 -9.4413.01 - PBDT2.196.17 -65 14.0717.64 -20 PBT1.744.77 -64 10.1713.81 -26 NP1.283.87 -67 6.889.02 -24

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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