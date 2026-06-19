Reliance Industries announced that the board of Jio Platforms (JPL), its material subsidiary, has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue price will be determined through the book-building process in accordance with SEBI regulations.

Jio Platforms' board approved the DRHP at its meeting held on 19 June 2026. The company plans to file the draft offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Reliance Industries said the proposed IPO remains subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of Reliance Industries and houses businesses across telecom, digital platforms and technology services. Shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.19% to Rs 1311.90 on the BSE. RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services. The companys consolidated profit after tax including share of profit/(loss) of associates and JVs fell 8.9% YoY to Rs 20,589 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 27,195 crore, down 6.6% YoY.