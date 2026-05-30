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Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 4.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 88.18 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 4.89% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.88% to Rs 5.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 362.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales88.1882.20 7 362.01358.60 1 OPM %10.1713.81 -11.249.00 - PBDT5.447.24 -25 19.6318.33 7 PBT1.743.02 -42 4.843.66 32 NP1.751.84 -5 5.264.05 30

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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