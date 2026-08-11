Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 98.82 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 29.25% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 98.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales98.8292.36 7 OPM %10.9211.64 -PBDT4.934.64 6 PBT1.300.95 37 NP1.371.06 29
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