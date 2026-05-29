Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3097.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 81.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 3097.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2502.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 81.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11125.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9389.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 314.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.