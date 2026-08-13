Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 809.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.84% to Rs 74.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 809.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2560.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.84% to Rs 74.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.74.0083.0027.03-2.4117.00-5.00-9.00-34.00-809.00-2560.00

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