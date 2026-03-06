Reliance Inds gains after RCPL inks MoU with Finland-based Fazer Group

Reliance Industries advanced 1.67% to Rs 1,413 after the company's FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Finland's leading foods company Fazer, to distribute premium chocolates in India.

Fazer is a leading FMCG company in Northern Europe, renowned for its high-quality confectionery, bakery and plant-based products. . In 2025, Fazer Group had net sales of EUR 1,200 million

As part of MoU, the two companies will establish a long-term strategic partnership in India to produce, market, and distribute branded premium chocolates using Fazers recipes and high-quality standards nationwide.

The partnership would combine Fazers iconic heritage brands, innovative product portfolio, and worlds finest chocolates, with RCPLs substantial scale and access to nearly 3 million retail outlets across India, as well as deep expertise in the Indian market.

T. Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, Partnering with Fazer is a strategic step towards introducing one of the worlds finest chocolates to Indian consumers. This will also accelerate RCPLs growth in chocolates & confectionary market. By combining Fazers globally trusted brands and manufacturing excellence with RCPLs local production capabilities, robust distribution network, and deep consumer insights, we are well positioned to bring world-class products to Indian consumers and elevate the overall category experience. Christoph Vitzthum, president and CEO, Fazer, stated, This partnership would be a great opportunity for Fazer to offer our unique products to the fast-growing Indian market. With RCPL handling commercialisation and distribution in India we could establish a premium position in the chocolate market and a foundation for a broader scale nation-wide roll-out with a leading and highly capable local partner. Entering the sizable Indian chocolate market through this strategic partnership, could have the potential to accelerate our international growth significantly.