Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.66% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 8.39% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.66% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.6412.46-37.27-15.973.334.372.994.012.843.10

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