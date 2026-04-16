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Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 0.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 32.51% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 0.63% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.51% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.51% to Rs 12.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.22% to Rs 45.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.4312.49 -33 45.4249.49 -8 OPM %-14.83-28.34 --16.97-24.05 - PBDT4.663.61 29 17.5415.08 16 PBT4.323.25 33 16.1413.62 19 NP3.223.20 1 12.3911.97 4

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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