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Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 294059.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 12.55% to Rs 16971.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 294059.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 261388.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.98% to Rs 80775.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69648.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 1057219.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 964693.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales294059.00261388.00 12 1057219.00964693.00 10 OPM %15.0116.77 -16.9317.15 - PBDT42003.0042582.00 -1 180850.00159153.00 14 PBT27195.0029103.00 -7 123162.00106017.00 16 NP16971.0019407.00 -13 80775.0069648.00 16

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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