Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 294059.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 12.55% to Rs 16971.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 294059.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 261388.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.98% to Rs 80775.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69648.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 1057219.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 964693.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.