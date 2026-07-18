Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.02% to Rs 309468.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries declined 22.40% to Rs 20946.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.02% to Rs 309468.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243632.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales309468.00243632.00 27 OPM %15.3517.61 -PBDT45730.0042064.00 9 PBT30630.0028222.00 9 NP20946.0026994.00 -22
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