Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2855.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.36% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 68.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2855.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 2.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40572.2, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.09 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2860, down 0.97% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 27.36% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 68.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 46.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News