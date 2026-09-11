Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1255.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 8.6% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1255.2, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23328.5. The Sensex is at 74474.44, down 0.57%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 5.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38223.4, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.03 lakh shares in last one month.