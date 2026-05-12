Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1377.3, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1377.3, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 23542.8. The Sensex is at 75030.71, down 1.3%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 4.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40043.3, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.24 lakh shares in last one month.