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Reliance Industries Ltd soars 0.02%, gains for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1329.1, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.06% in last one year as compared to a 3.09% drop in NIFTY and a 12.31% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1329.1, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24044.25. The Sensex is at 77027.5, up 0.29%. Reliance Industries Ltd has slipped around 0.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39915.4, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1329.4, down 0.05% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is down 7.06% in last one year as compared to a 3.09% drop in NIFTY and a 12.31% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 42.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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