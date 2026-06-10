Reliance Industries partners with Meta for data center project in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Reliance Industries (RIL) today announced a partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) for a data centre project in Jamnagar, Gujarat. RIL will develop a data center with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale.

This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure. Meta will lease capacity from the facility, marking a significant milestone in Meta's global infrastructure expansion and deepening the long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world's most dynamic digital markets. The data center will serve Meta's global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs, underscoring India's growing role in the worldwide digital and AI ecosystem.