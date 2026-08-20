Reliance Industries rises on buzz of Rs 2.73 lakh crore coal gasification project

Reliance Industries added 0.45% to Rs 1313.35 after media reports said that the company has proposed to invest about Rs 2.73 lakh crore to develop an integrated underground coal gasification complex in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district.

The proposed sum would be invested over a period of 30 years.

According to media reports, this project will utilize deep coal reserves in the Chintalapudi and Recherla blocks to produce synthetic gas (syngas).

The proposal builds upon Reliance's acquisition of these blocks under the government's commercial coal mining auctions earlier in 2026.

The project not only represents a major milestone in India's clean energy transition but would also mitigate the dependence on imported energy feedstock, supporting the domestic manufacturing of chemicals, methanol, and synthetic fuels.