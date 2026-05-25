Reliance Infra hits the floor after Q4 profit slumps 79% YoY to Rs 918 crore

Reliance Infrastructure hit a 5% lower circuit at Rs 64.33 after reporting a sharp 79.07% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 918.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 4,387.08 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 2.59% YoY to Rs 4,001.28 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The companys total expenses rose 12.25% to Rs 5,419.87 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4,827.97 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of power purchased increased 19.93% YoY to Rs 3,285.68 crore, while employee benefit expenses climbed 15.17% to Rs 320.95 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 1,651.45 crore in Q4 FY26, down 78.59% from Rs 7,714.95 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Exceptional loss came in at Rs 496.10 crore during the quarter, compared with exceptional items of Rs 514.35 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the full financial year FY26, Reliance Infrastructure posted a 41.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,900.23 crore. Revenue from operations fell 13.35% year-on-year to Rs 20,440.53 crore. Meanwhile, the company announced key leadership changes. The board approved the appointment of Vijesh Bahu Thota as chief executive officer with immediate effect, following his cessation as chief financial officer. The board also appointed Asheesh Chaturvedi as the new chief financial officer.