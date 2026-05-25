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Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 79.07% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 4001.28 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure declined 79.07% to Rs 918.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4387.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 4001.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4108.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.26% to Rs 2900.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4937.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.36% to Rs 20440.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23591.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4001.284108.01 -3 20440.5323591.88 -13 OPM %-18.020.35 -4.9115.92 - PBDT2001.168074.70 -75 4728.628805.39 -46 PBT1651.457714.95 -79 3262.767384.16 -56 NP918.074387.08 -79 2900.234937.52 -41

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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