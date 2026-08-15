Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 521.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 6344.27 crore

Net profit of Reliance Infrastructure rose 521.29% to Rs 371.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 6344.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5907.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6344.275907.82-2.424.06944.47661.68602.60286.67371.7859.84

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