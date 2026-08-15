Reliance Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 521.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 6344.27 croreNet profit of Reliance Infrastructure rose 521.29% to Rs 371.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 6344.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5907.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6344.275907.82 7 OPM %-2.424.06 -PBDT944.47661.68 43 PBT602.60286.67 110 NP371.7859.84 521
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