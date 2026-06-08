Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infrastructure incorporates subsidiaries for AI integration

Reliance Infrastructure incorporates subsidiaries for AI integration

Image
Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reliance Infrastructure announced that as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied new-age technologies, has through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework.

Pursuant thereto, relevant objects covering Artificial Intelligence and technology-enabled services have been incorporated including adoption of the following new names of the subsidiaries:

Reliance AI World Private Limited, Reliance AI Apex Private Limited, and Reliance AI One Private Limited.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 45.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Haria Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Hem Holdings & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story