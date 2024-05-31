Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 4685.96 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 220.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2705.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 4685.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4186.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1608.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3221.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 22066.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20741.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4685.964186.31 12 22066.8620741.92 6 OPM %6.77-3.88 -9.296.34 - PBDT161.68192.77 -16 908.481375.49 -34 PBT-204.78-172.79 -19 -594.27-73.01 -714 NP-220.58-2705.31 92 -1608.66-3221.18 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story