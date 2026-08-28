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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.78% to Rs 34212.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 6.79% to Rs 7167.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6711.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 34212.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30882.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34212.0030882.00 11 OPM %54.6954.04 -PBDT16632.0015220.00 9 PBT9633.009016.00 7 NP7167.006711.00 7

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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