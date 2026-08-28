Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.78% to Rs 34212.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 6.79% to Rs 7167.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6711.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 34212.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30882.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34212.0030882.0054.6954.0416632.0015220.009633.009016.007167.006711.00

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