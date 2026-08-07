Reliance Power consolidated net profit rises 44.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 1956.32 crore

Net profit of Reliance Power rose 44.83% to Rs 64.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 1956.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1885.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1956.321885.5828.7529.97323.21278.90115.9372.3064.7144.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News