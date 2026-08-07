Reliance Power consolidated net profit rises 44.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 1956.32 croreNet profit of Reliance Power rose 44.83% to Rs 64.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 1956.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1885.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1956.321885.58 4 OPM %28.7529.97 -PBDT323.21278.90 16 PBT115.9372.30 60 NP64.7144.68 45
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