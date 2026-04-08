Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.66, up 5.38% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.26% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.66, up 5.38% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Reliance Power Ltd has risen around 10.88% in last one month.