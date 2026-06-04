Reliance Power Ltd soars 1.37%, up for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 27.45, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 54.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% gain in NIFTY and a 13.15% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.45, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23399. The Sensex is at 74300.47, down 0.06%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 3.24% in last one month.