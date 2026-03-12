Reliance Power Ltd soars 3.98%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.77, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.81% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% gain in NIFTY and a 16.88% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.77, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 11.31% in last one month.