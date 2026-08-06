Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.24%, up for five straight sessions

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.47, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% gain in NIFTY and a 11.9% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.47, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24646.25. The Sensex is at 78818.42, up 0.3%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 1.96% in last one month.