Reliance Power Ltd spurts 12.14%, gains for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 29.28, up 12.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% jump in NIFTY and a 13.51% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.28, up 12.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Reliance Power Ltd has gained around 30.6% in last one month.