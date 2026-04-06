Reliance Power Ltd spurts 3.84%, up for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.51, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 12.15% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.51, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Reliance Power Ltd has added around 5.71% in last one month.