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Reliance Power Ltd spurts 3.84%, up for third straight session

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Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.51, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 12.15% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.51, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Reliance Power Ltd has added around 5.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.4, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 699.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 595.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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