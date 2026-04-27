Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 92.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 1372.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Retail Ventures declined 92.29% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 545.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 1372.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2156.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.76% to Rs 318.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3106.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 192.27% to Rs 16677.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5706.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.