Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit rises 20.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 78.69% to Rs 1044.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Retail Ventures rose 20.21% to Rs 232.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 78.69% to Rs 1044.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4898.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1044.004898.0014.273.29432.00381.00314.00260.00232.00193.00

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