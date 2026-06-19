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Reliance unveils Jio Teleframe platform for AI agents; JioHotstar clocks 451 million monthly users

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Reliance Industries unveiled Jio Teleframe, a platform designed for AI agents, at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

Akash Ambani said the platform is part of the company's efforts to build AI-driven digital services and infrastructure.

He also announced that Jio Homes will offer next-generation broadband connectivity with speeds of up to 5 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload, dedicated to individual households.

Highlighting the scale of Reliance's digital ecosystem, Ambani said JioHotstar recorded an average of 451 million monthly active users during FY26, making it the largest streaming platform in India and among the largest globally.

Meanwhile, microcontent platform Tadka has crossed 100 million users within just two months of its launch, reflecting strong user adoption across Reliance's digital platforms.

The announcements underscore Reliance's growing focus on artificial intelligence, digital content and high-speed connectivity services.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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