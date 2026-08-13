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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 72.66% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of Relic Technologies reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 72.66% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.351.28 -73 OPM %-331.43-112.50 -PBDT-0.96-1.29 26 PBT-1.04-1.36 24 NP-0.65-3.24 80

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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