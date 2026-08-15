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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
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Sales rise 59.91% to Rs 17.19 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing declined 22.22% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.91% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.1910.75 60 OPM %7.749.95 -PBDT0.730.75 -3 PBT0.560.68 -18 NP0.420.54 -22

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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