Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.91% to Rs 17.19 croreNet profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing declined 22.22% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.91% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.1910.75 60 OPM %7.749.95 -PBDT0.730.75 -3 PBT0.560.68 -18 NP0.420.54 -22
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