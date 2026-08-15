Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.91% to Rs 17.19 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing declined 22.22% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.91% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.1910.757.749.950.730.750.560.680.420.54

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