Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.23% to Rs 25.97 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing rose 108.33% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.23% to Rs 25.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.11% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.21% to Rs 64.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.