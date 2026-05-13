Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.65% to Rs 327.12 crore

Net profit of Religare Enterprises declined 16.52% to Rs 82.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.65% to Rs 327.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.02% to Rs 85.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1156.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 984.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.