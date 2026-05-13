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Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.65% to Rs 327.12 crore

Net profit of Religare Enterprises declined 16.52% to Rs 82.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.65% to Rs 327.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.02% to Rs 85.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1156.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 984.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales327.12235.93 39 1156.18984.54 17 OPM %43.60100.57 -11.7332.01 - PBDT138.75239.46 -42 134.33305.30 -56 PBT127.17222.11 -43 87.26243.30 -64 NP82.2198.48 -17 85.96124.62 -31

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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