Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.63% to Rs 249.91 crore

Net profit of Religare Enterprises declined 96.41% to Rs 125.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3481.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.63% to Rs 249.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.44% to Rs 232.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3081.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 881.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 727.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

249.91188.42881.19727.219.18130.9136.1064.1723.28281.94289.0425.376.06267.60217.34-30.78125.153481.82232.913081.69

