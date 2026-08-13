Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 355.15 crore

Net loss of Religare Enterprises reported to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 355.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 268.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.355.15268.36-13.815.70-59.0318.28-76.735.73-26.1810.22

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